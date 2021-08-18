Afghan Students In Karnataka Concerned About Their Families Due To Taliban Rule Over Afghanistan

On Tuesday, a number of Afghan students at the University of Mysore visited with the university's vice-chancellor, G Hemanth Kumar, and pleaded for him to protect the interests of Afghan students amid the current situation.



In response, G Hemanth Kumar, the vice chancellor of Mysore University, said he would write to the Ministry of External Affairs to assist the students. He said that the institution is on the side of the students, and they will do everything we can to assist them. He will also be writing to the Ministry of External Affairs to see what they can do to assist those students.

The 25-year-old, Sayed Qudrat, Mysore law student is one of several Karnataka residents whose existence have been flipped upside down and damaged since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. He said that although no one in his family has been injured, no one believes the Taliban or its laws would treat citizens fairly. Even if his family wants to leave, there is no means for them to do so. They appeal to India and other nations to work together to bring peace and harmony to their homeland.



Sayed Qudrat's mother informed him over the phone that keeping the current scenario in mind she said that if the Taliban continue to reign, never consider returning to Afghanistan, they will try to flee this country, but if that is not possible, they will always be with him.

Despite internet and connectivity stayed in place, enabling students to interact alongside their relatives in Afghanistan, there seems to be fear that things may worsen once the Taliban seize control of the local level.

Another student from Mysore University , Asmatullah Daneshjo, 25, a first year journalism student stated that he moved to Mysore for further his education while events in Afghanistan unfolded. His family has relocated to Kabul from Kapisa. He is hoping for their well-being. The student body is quite concerned about the issue.

Riza Mukhtari, 21, a Bachelor of Business Administration student at Bengaluru's Indian Academy Degree Autonomous College, says he had received a two-month visa extension. Mukhtari stated that his returning to his nation appeared to be in jeopardy. He stated that his family was safe at this time.

On Tuesday, he said that they reported that no residents had been hurt, but that Taliban soldiers were inspecting every household for persons who were opposed to them.

Afghans whose visas have ended or are about to expire have expressed their dissatisfaction. According to a student, there has been no formal notification from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or the Ministry of External Affairs regarding visa validity.

As per Karnataka police department officials, there are 339 Afghan nationals that are legitimately residing in the state. 202 of them are based in Bengaluru. A total of 192 Afghan citizens are on student visas in the United States.