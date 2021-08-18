Afghan Students In Karnataka Concerned About Their Families Due To Taliban Rule Over Afghanistan
- A number of Afghan students at the University of Mysore visited with the university's vice-chancellor, G Hemanth Kumar, and pleaded for him to protect the interests of Afghan students.
- G Hemanth Kumar, the vice chancellor of Mysore University, said he would write to the Ministry of External Affairs to assist the students.
On Tuesday, a number of Afghan students at the University of Mysore visited with the university's vice-chancellor, G Hemanth Kumar, and pleaded for him to protect the interests of Afghan students amid the current situation.
In response, G Hemanth Kumar, the vice chancellor of Mysore University, said he would write to the Ministry of External Affairs to assist the students. He said that the institution is on the side of the students, and they will do everything we can to assist them. He will also be writing to the Ministry of External Affairs to see what they can do to assist those students.
The 25-year-old, Sayed Qudrat, Mysore law student is one of several Karnataka residents whose existence have been flipped upside down and damaged since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. He said that although no one in his family has been injured, no one believes the Taliban or its laws would treat citizens fairly. Even if his family wants to leave, there is no means for them to do so. They appeal to India and other nations to work together to bring peace and harmony to their homeland.