After BBMP’s failure to fix potholes, Bengalureans invoke god

Bengaluru: Irked over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities' failure to fix the potholes and craters across the State capital, Bharathinagar Residents Forum sought divine interventin by performing puja on Campbell Road.



The residents of Bharathinagar, near Cox Town in central Bengaluru, staged a unique protest to highlight horrible condition of the roads by performing puja to potholes. The residents who were protesting against the civic apathy had hired two priests to perform puja to the potholes. A video of the same was posted on Twitter, following which netizens slammed the BBMP.

A citizen, in a tweet, stated: After paying taxes to the BBMP, taxpayers now need to do puja as well. "Maybe it would be better for citizens to stop paying taxes to #BBMP till basic infrastructure is provided. Isn't that fair enough?"

Residents said that the ubiquitous potholes, especially on the Charles Campbell Road, posed a huge risk to the life of motorists. They further alleged that the authorities had failed to act on the complaints registered on the BBMP's Sahaya platform.

Frustrated by this apathy, people are now venting their ire against the civic body on social media platforms by tagging BBMP officials and elected representatives in the hope that repair works would be taken up immediately. As the BBMP ward elections are nearing, many ex-corporators are speeding up the work in their respective wards by repairing bad roads. Though a slapdash solution as the quality of work is not checked by anyone, it's still some relief.