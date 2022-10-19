After 'PayCM' Congress threatens new campaign

Bengaluru: After the joke 'PayCM' made waves in the city of Bengaluru, the Congress party in Karnataka has threatened the BJP that they will start a 'SayCM' campaign. According to Congress, the 'SayCM' campaign will be launched if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not answer questions that are posed to his government. The Karnataka Congress had earlier formulated the 'Nim Hatra Idiya Uttara?' translated to 'Do You Have Answer?' campaign to try and get answers from the Chief Minister of the state. This campaign till now, includes 50 questions that the ruling government is supposed to answer about their governance in the state. According to Congress, the BJP has failed to meet more than 90% of the promises made by BJP during the 2018 manifesto. The Congress in Karnataka claimed that the BJP maintained silence on the 50 questions posed to them because they have not met the expectations of the state.

As per the Congress party leaders, they would relentlessly question the BJP Government until the 2023 assembly elections arrive. They also threatened that they would launch a 'SayCM' campaign on lines with the 'PayCM' campaign if the government fails to answer their questions.