Agni's debut film Rudhirvana debuts at IFFI

Bengaluru: For Agni, who was once known for his sharp views and critic on Kannada cinema, it couldn't have been a better first step as a filmmaker. His debut film Rudhirvana has been selected for the International Film Festival of India, Goa, where it will have its gala world premiere.

Agni says, "I was looking forward to IFFI this year so that i can attend it as an audience but never expected to be having the premiere of my debut movie on such a prestigious stage. It still feels surreal. Sometimes dreams come true and very rarely things we wouldn't have even dreamt of becomes reality. This was one of such moments."

Talking about the film, Agni says, "The story follows a team of 6 election officials travelling to a small isolated village inside the heart of the forest on an election duty. A simple one hour walk inside the forest turns into a survival thriller when they are encountered by deadly forces, of which one they can comprehend and another which is far beyond their imagination."

The cast of the film includes Paavana Gowda, Bala Rajwadi, Krishna Hebbale, Apoorvashri, Arjun Kaje, Avinash Rai and Priya Shatamarshan.