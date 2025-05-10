AI-based CCTV surveillance at 6 metro stations

Bengaluru: In order to ensure passenger safety, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has installed advanced CCTV surveillance system and AI technology at six metro stations (Namma Metro) between Baiyappahalli and MG Road. Ten new QR ticket machines were also installed at Baiyappahalli Metro station yesterday.

In this regard, BMRCL has issued a media release saying that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has installed advanced CCTV system at six metro stations between Baiyappahalli and MG Road. It monitors the inside of the station as well as the surrounding areas and uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to immediately identify hazards and increase passenger safety.

This surveillance system was launched on recently, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology has been used to identify the number plates of vehicles in front of the station. Along with AI-based video analysis, this technology is said to be helpful in detecting suspicious activities and incidents immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao said, ‘Passenger safety is a top priority for BMRCL. We are working hard to enhance security by implementing advanced technologies. This new AI and ANPR technology will help us monitor the continuous operations of the station and take immediate decisions. It also shows our commitment to public safety.’

As the Bangalore Metro system grows, BMRCL is committed to improving the passenger experience and always strengthening public safety by implementing smart monitoring systems.