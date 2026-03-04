AI-powered surveillance cameras to monitor Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Chamarajanagar: In a significant step towards strengthening wildlife protection and preventing human-animal conflict, forest officials have initiated the deployment of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based surveillance technology in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Bandipur, one of the country’s most prominent tiger reserves, is known for hosting the highest number of tigers in Karnataka. However, in recent months, incidents of tigers and elephants straying out of the forest have increased, leading to rising cases of human-animal conflict in bordering villages. To address these concerns, officials are now working to implement a 24/7, 360-degree monitoring system using AI-enabled high-resolution cameras.

Authorities have collaborated with technical experts to develop an intelligent surveillance camera capable of capturing visuals up to 8–10 kilometres during daytime and 6–8 kilometres at night. The system is currently under experimental deployment, and officials say the initial results have been encouraging.

The key feature of this AI-powered system is its centralized monitoring capability. Forest staff stationed at the Bandipur headquarters can control and observe vast stretches of forest area remotely. The cameras are designed not only to capture real-time visuals but also to send automated alert messages in specific situations.

According to officials, software development is underway to enable the system to generate instant alerts in case of forest fires, smoke detection, or wildlife movement towards human settlements. If elephants or tigers cross forest boundaries and move toward villages, the camera system will notify authorities immediately, allowing swift preventive action.

Such alerts are expected to significantly reduce response time in the event of forest fires, enabling rapid containment efforts. Similarly, tracking the movement direction of wild elephants or tigers will help field staff intervene promptly and minimize potential conflicts.

Currently, one AI camera has been installed on a trial basis within the reserve. From the control centre, officers can monitor forest areas within an 8-kilometre radius in a full 360-degree rotation. Officials also confirmed that the smoke and fire detection alert mechanism has shown positive test results.

Prabhakaran, Director of the Bandipur Tiger Project, stated that the AI system is being tested to evaluate its feasibility and long-term effectiveness. “We are witnessing promising outcomes during the trial phase. If implemented widely, this technology can bring substantial improvements in forest surveillance and wildlife protection,” he said.

Forest authorities believe that the integration of AI technology could mark a transformative shift in conservation efforts at Bandipur, enhancing both ecological safety and public security.