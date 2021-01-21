Airbus, Thales to display might at airshow 

As the ground preparation for the 13th edition of the Aero India 2021 is completed, the industries are looking forward to giving a boost to the Make in India.



Airbus will showcase a wide range of its advanced sustainable aerospace technologies and services at the Aero India 2021 exhibition to be held from February 3 to 5.

The display will include Airbus' cutting-edge innovative products along with its customer services and training capabilities. A section will be dedicated to highlight the company's strategic local industrial partnerships focused on developing a sustainable aerospace ecosystem in the country.

On display will be a scale model of the C295 – medium transport aircraft -- and a digital display of the A330 MRTT (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) aircraft. From Helicopters, there will be scale models of the H225M – the combat-proven multi-role helicopter and the AS565MBe Panther – the all-weather, multi-role force multiplier. A special attraction will be the S850 Radar on a digital platform, a high-power satellite offering extensive SAR capabilities, including the monitoring of a high number of targets with frequent revisits and enhanced performance in a single pass.

"Airbus' participation at Aero India is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the rapid modernisation and indigenisation of the Indian aerospace and defence sector," said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

Another company, Thales of France, which has been playing an essential role in India's growth story by sharing its technologies and expertise in Defence, Transport, Aerospace and Digital Identity and Security markets will showcase new target acquisition system called TALIOS (Targeting Long-Range Identification Optronic System) that combines targeting and tactical reconnaissance capabilities in a single pod which will be able to embed artificial intelligence in the future, and also a range of rockets for fixed and rotary wing military aircraft.

This year, Thales will also bring the latest addition to its family of airborne surveillance radars, the AirMaster C, to the air show.

Among the other demos for the tri-forces, systems like SYNAPS software defined radios, armaments, small arms, counter-UAV measures and air defence solutions such as STARStreak (for which a teaming agreement has been recently signed between Thales and Bharat Dynamics limited) will take the centre stage.

Some of the other highlights at Aero India this year will include military and civil avionics, Air Traffic Management Systems that support today's growing domestic and international travel requirements, among others.

"Driven by the purpose to build a future everyone can trust,we remain resolute in our commitment to the 'Make in India' vision of the government of India. Aero India 2021 provides us with an opportunity to present our latest and advanced technologies that serve the needs of the country's defence forces, and strengthen our local partnerships," saïd Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, Vice-President and Country Director, Thales in India.