Alert social worker saves family from marital distress

Udupi: In the days where legal divorces have become common, among lower-income classes the separation is usually violent and heart-breaking. But thanks to an Udupi-based social worker a woman and her two twin toddlers were saved from separation from her family.

A woman boarded a bus with two young children to go to the railway station with tears in her eyes and distress in her countenance, the crew of the bus immediately knew that she was in great distress and called Vishu Shetty who is a social worker in the field of family disputes.

Vishu Shetty took the lady and her children to the safety of the 'Sakhi Centre' (a facility for distressed women) and gave her a patient hearing. He found out that she had a fight with her husband over some trivial matter and had decided to part her way with him and took her two toddler twins and left home without telling the husband on Sunday night.

The woman did not have any plan of action nor any relative to help her, she and her family had migrated from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and settled in Udupi after getting some household jobs.

Vishu Shetty who helped the mother and her children to the safety of the Sakhi centre said he was sure that the woman would have fallen into bad times as she had no resources to ensure the safety of her own or of the children. Shetty requested that her name should be kept out of bounds.

Later, the counsellors found the woman's husband, and the two of them went through another round of counselling. Then, they decided to live together as long as they didn't make trouble for themselves. Vishu Shetty asked the police to help him save the woman and her kids.