Amid hijab tension, Muslim family sets example of communal harmony

Hassan: At a time when communal harmony is facing tough test in the wake of raging controversy over hijab across the State, a Muslim family has installedan idol of Lord Ganesha, sending a loud and clear message of tolerance and love. Riyaz Pasha, a resident of DeenDayal layout in Belur town, had sold his land to one Naganna, eight years ago. The land was originally granted to Riyaz's father Basha Saheb under 1977 Tenancy Act.

Riyaz told reporters that the BelurChennakeshvaSwamy appeared in the dream of his brother's son and instructed the family to install an idol of Ganapathi and offer puja.

Fulfilling the wish of Belur Chennakeshva Swamy, the Riyaz family on Wednesday arrivedat the propertywhich they don't own anymoreand installed an idol under abanyan tree and offered pujaas per Hindu rituals and traditions. Priest Manjunath Shastri performed puja.

The villagers as well as the property current owner Naganna, also participated in the puja. Incidentally, Basha Saheb used to worship the banyan tree during his lifetime.

When Riyaz approached Naganna with his proposal to install an idol on his property, the latter readily agreed.