And now for the people’s verdict…

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency is BJP's stronghold.

BJP candidates have been consistently winning here for the last 32 years. Even before the Modi wave, late Ananth Kumar had won in this constituency. Congress has tried many ways to get this constituency under its control but has not been successful in it. After the death of Ananth Kumar, it was expected that his wife or daughter would be fielded in this constituency, but the party had given ticket to Tejaswi Surya last time. Surya had won by a huge margin against BK Hariprasad of Congress.

But this time, Congress has fielded ex-MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Bengaluru's influential Congress leader, Minister Ramalinga Reddy. This is a prestigious election for Ramalinga Reddy himself. Thus, this time Congress activities in Bangalore South have increased as compared to the last Lok Sabha elections. As a counter to the BJP, the Congress has come up with door-to-door campaigns, flamboyant road shows and different strategies.

Thus, it is clearly visible that there is no competitive atmosphere between the two in the field. Some expressed the opinion that we vote for BJP for the development works of MPs, we vote for BJP for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we vote for Modi for the interest of the nation without looking at local issues. As a reply to this, we are benefited by guarantee schemes, what has the central BJP government done for us? He said that he will vote for the Congress candidate because drought relief has not been given and there has been injustice in taxation.

This time there is a direct fight between Congress and BJP in Bangalore South. Tejaswi Surya is confident that the achievements of Narendra Modi and the development work of the constituency will be carried out by him.

Soumya Reddy is confident that the state government's guarantee schemes along with the problems of injustice, unemployment and price rise from the central government to the state will be handled by her. Both candidates are experimenting with their own strategy for the election. Thus the arena has aroused curiosity.