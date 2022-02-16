Another Government College In Karnataka Turned Away Students

While the Karnataka High Court considers whether religious dress should be permitted in educational institutions, another government college in the state has become a rallying point for students who insisted on wearing the hijab in class. Students wearing hijabs were not permitted to enter the classes at the Government PU college in Vijayapura, north Karnataka, which had previously allowed them.

The college administration said that they were only implementing the court's interim orders, which permitted schools and colleges to reopen on the condition that no religious apparel be worn in the classroom. The students, on the other hand, claim that the college failed to notify them that they would not be permitted to wear hijabs or burkhas.

Significant images from the college show students wearing hijabs and burkhas battling with the teacher and the school's principal, who are pleading with them to obey the court decision.

The Principal said that they are following the High Court's judgement, which states that no religious garments, including hijab and saffron shawls, would be permitted inside educational institutions. The Principal had halted these pupils at the college's entrance, but they pushed their way in and protested their refusal to be admitted.

Following a scuffle, these students were given a separate area inside the campus where they could remove their hijabs and burkhas and access the classrooms.

Students at some Karnataka schools were ordered to remove their hijabs before entering the campus on February 14, in compliance with an interim High Court judgement that said educational institutions might reopen (after being closed the week before) but no religious apparel would be permitted.

As numerous women have been seen taking off their hijabs and burqas on the side of the street, videos of them being ordered to remove their religious garments in public sparked outrage on social media, with many describing it a "humiliating" experience.

In December, six girls from Karnataka's Udupi district raised concerns about Muslim pupils being prevented from wearing the hijab. They then went to the Supreme Court. Following that, it has grown into a major issue, with the Supreme Court being addressed.