Another tragedy hits Kantara team as mimicry artist dies of heart attack

Shivamogga: In a second tragedy to strike the team behind the acclaimed Kannada film Kantara, a mimicry artist associated with the production has died of a suspected heart attack near Agumbe in Shivamogga district.

The deceased, identified as Viju, a mimicry performer from Kerala, was reportedly staying at a homestay in Agumbe while working on a project connected to the Kantara film unit. Late Wednesday night, he is said to have suffered sudden and severe chest pain. Though those present attempted to rush him to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead, according to the Thirthahalli police.

His body has been placed in the mortuary of a private hospital in Thirthahalli, and a post-mortem was underway at the time of reporting. This marks the second untimely death involving artistes linked to the Kantara team in recent weeks. On May 7, junior artiste M.F. Kapil, who was working on Kantara: Chapter 1, drowned in the Souparnika river in Udupi district. The back-to-back incidents have cast a sombre cloud over the film’s production. While it is yet to be confirmed whether Viju was working on a sequel, a promotional campaign, or another related project, the producers, Hombale Films, have not issued a statement regarding his involvement. Thirthahalli police have filed a case and are investigating.