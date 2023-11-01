Apollo Cancer Centres introduces fastest and most precise Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Bengaluru: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs) continues to push the boundaries with advanced cancer treatment, by introducing India’s Fastest and Most Precise Breast Cancer Diagnosis Program’. This pioneering initiative aims to provide swift and precise breast cancer diagnoses, reinforcing the significance of early detection in mitigating the right treatment for a better survival rate, and enhancing the quality of life for patients.

This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant stride toward breast cancer management and offers a promising glimpse into the future of healthcare services. Apollo Cancer Centres is proud to be the first in India to provide this program and envisions the potential to replicate the model for other organs in the future. In alignment with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Apollo Cancer Centres is dedicating this program to the timely diagnosis of breast cancer in women.

Breast cancer is a prevailing concern for women's health, and timely diagnosis is the cornerstone of effective intervention. Early detection is paramount in the fight against breast cancer, and we at Apollo Cancer Centre, have achieved a great level of success in treating breast cancer diagnosed in the early stages. We have accomplished breast conservation rates up to 60%, and are able to de-escalate therapy as per global evidence-based guidelines, hence offering our patients superior quality of life outcomes.

‘India’s Fastest and Most Precise Breast Cancer Diagnosis Program’ is designed to ensure timely and accurate diagnosis, alleviating the stress of protracted waiting times for results. Apollo Cancer Centres firmly believes in the adage, "Earliest Easiest," when it comes to breast cancer management.

This program includes advanced diagnostic technologies, including mammography, ultrasound, and biopsy, to promptly and precisely assess breast health. Patients can expect results within 24 hours, a testament to the program's efficiency. It is open to individuals seeking breast cancer screening or diagnostic services, provided they meet the necessary criteria. Its primary benefits encompass rapid results, reduced patient anxiety, and early detection of breast cancer—advancements that significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Diagnostic tests employed are generally safe and minimally invasive, with healthcare professionals dedicated to ensuring patient comfort throughout the process. Cost variations may arise depending on location, insurance coverage, and specific diagnostic requirements, for which patients could reach out to Apollo Cancer Centres for precise information. In case of breast cancer being detected, Apollo Cancer Centres’ program is equipped to guide patients toward personalized care, connecting them with skilled oncologists and specialists for a comprehensive treatment plan.”

The Lead Surgeon - Breast Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Bangalore, Dr Jayanti Thumsi said, "Our mission at Apollo Cancer Centres is to revolutionize cancer care through innovation and compassion. The 24 hours Breast Cancer Diagnosis Program is a significant stride in this direction. We understand the fear and anxiety that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis. With this program, we aim to reduce those burdens by providing women with rapid, precise diagnoses and a clear path towards tailored treatments on need basis. Every minute counts, and we are determined to make every moment count for the betterment of our patients."

The Chief Executive Officer – Karnataka Region, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Manish Mattoo said, "The launch of India’s First, Fastest & Precise Diagnosis’ program is a testament to our unwavering commitment to redefining cancer care. We believe that time is of the essence when it comes to breast cancer. Our goal is to provide hope and healing swiftly, offering women the timely and accurate diagnoses they deserve. With this program, we are not just reducing wait times; we are elevating patient outcomes, ensuring early intervention, and spreading the message of empowerment and resilience."

The Apollo Cancer Centre, Bangalore, Sr. Consultant - Radiology, Dr Govindarajan M J said, "We recognise that an early diagnosis of breast cancer can be a turning point in a patient's journey; achieving this quickly and accurately goes a long way in reducing patients' anxiety and facilitates faster acceptance and timely treatment, which in turn improves the outcomes. The launch of India's fastest & most precise breast cancer diagnosis program, represents our commitment to swift, precise diagnoses and tailored treatments. It's not just about detecting cancer but providing empowerment, reassurance, and the best possible care to our patients when they need it the most."

The Senior Consultant Radiologist, Apollo Cancer Centre, Bangalore, Dr Aruna R Patil said, " Our commitment to breast cancer diagnosis and care goes beyond just medical excellence; it extends to ensuring our patients are feeling empowered and supported. We understand that early diagnosis leads to better outcomes and improved quality of life. With our One-Day Cancer Diagnosis Program for Breast Cancer in Women, we aim to offer not only timely results but also a path to hope and recovery. This program allows us to combine our expertise with advanced diagnostic tools to deliver timely and accurate diagnosis. It is about providing the best care when our patients need it most.”

