How to promote healthy hair growth using 5 ayurvedic remedies?

When it comes to beauty, we really like the ‘au naturel’ mantra. And, in our opinion, nothing beats natural ingredients with the ayurvedic stamp of approval. Ayurvedic remedies work extremely well when used to treat hair loss and promote hair growth. Fortunately for you, we did some extensive research to uncover literal gems that provide a plethora of hair care benefits that will transform your hair health. If you are looking for tips to manage hair loss and inch closer to your goal of thicker and fuller hair strands, continue reading.

Bhringraj

Bhringraj, a miraculous herb from the sunflower family, translates literally as ‘king of herbs.’ Bhringraj is an excellent source of iron, magnesium, and vitamins D and E, making it a clear winner in the fight against erratic hair loss. Bhringraj, which is high in healthy nutrients, not only promotes hair growth but also reverses baldness and delays premature greying of hair strands.

How to use it:

Step 1: Take a handful of Bhringraj leaves or 6-7 tablespoons of dried Bhringraj powder.

Step 2: To make bhringraj paste, combine the dried powder with some water and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse with shampoo.

Step 3: To make bhringraj oil, extract the juice from Bhringraj leaves and combine it with cold-pressed coconut oil and soaked fenugreek seeds. Heat the mixture, then strain it and store it in a glass bottle. Massage your scalp and leave overnight. Wash it off the next day.

Reetha

A powerful ayurvedic hair remedy, using Reetha to improve hair texture and volume is a traditional hair care ritual that promotes hair growth. Reetha, or soap nuts, contain saponins and are commonly used as a home remedy to cleanse the scalp without stripping it dry.

How to use it:

Step 1: Take some Reetha and soak it in about 2 cups of water overnight.

Step 2: Boil the Reetha in the same water for 10-15 minutes, then let it cool. Strain and store in a glass bottle.

Step 3 : Just like regular shampoo, apply this to your hair and massage to lather. Rinse with cold water.

Amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a potent Ayurvedic ingredient. Amla is used to boost immunity and purify the blood; when applied topically, it promotes hair growth and prevents hair loss. Amla is high in vitamin C, tannin, and calcium, which deep condition and protect hair from photodamage while also synthesising collagen for hair regeneration.

How to use it:

Step 1: In a bowl, combine 5-6 tbsp of amla powder and 5 tbsp water.

Step 2: Make a smooth, fine paste and apply it to your scalp and hair.

Step 3: Allow it to sit for 30 minutes before rinsing with a mild shampoo.

Brahmi

If you're looking for an ayurvedic treatment for hair loss, you should try Brahmi. Brahmi is known for balancing pitta dosha, which is responsible for hair loss, and it contains antioxidants that promote thicker hair growth. It also effectively treats scalp issues such as itching, inflammation, and dandruff.

How to use it:

Step 1: Combine 2 tablespoons of Brahmi powder, 2 tablespoons of Amla powder, and 2 tablespoons of Ashwagandha powder with 5 tablespoons of yogurt.

Step 2: Section your hair and apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Step 3: Leave it on for an hour before washing it off with gentle shampoo and water.

Shikakai

Shikakai is high in vitamins C, E, A, and K, which have hair-restorative properties. When applied to your hair, Shikakai works as an excellent ayurvedic hair remedy, unclogging clogged hair follicles and promoting collagen turnover. This promotes hair growth, which eventually results in thicker, fuller hair strands.

How to use it:

Step 1: Soak the Shikakai, Reetha, and Amla pods overnight.

Step 2: In the morning, boil, and mash them before straining the mixture into a glass jug and cooling.

Step 3: Use it as a hair rinse or natural shampoo to thicken your hair naturally.