Applications invited for D pharm course

Mysuru: The Drugs Control Department's Board of Examining Authority has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admissions to the D Pharm course at the Government College of Pharmacy and under the 'government quota seats in private pharmacy colleges' for the academic year 2021-22.

Submissions of online applications are open from December 10 till 12.00 midnight on December 21. Offline/hardcopy of the applications are not accepted or entertained. The document verification and counselling dates will be notified on the Board of Examination Authority website www.beadpharmacy.org.

The minimum qualification for the course is Second PUC or equivalent examination with Science subjects (Physics, Chemistry and Biology /Mathematics). The candidates are instructed to refer to the website in this regard for more details.

For further queries or information, call phone number 080-22483465 or 080-2222268 and email at beadpharmacy@yahoo.com and principal.gcp123@gmail.com.