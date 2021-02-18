Appointment of 8,000 lecturers soon, says Dy CM

Mysuru: "It will put an end to the concept of appointing guest lecturers if the Chief Minister approves appointment of 8,000 regular lecturers, for which the demand has been already submitted," Deputy Chief Minister C.N.Ashwatha Narayan, who also holds higher education portfolio, said on Wednesday.



Speaking to the media after visiting the government first grade women's college here, he said, the demand has been submitted to the Chief Minister in a pre-budget meeting .

He stated that the appointment of lecturers on a permanent basis would help maintain quality of teaching which is one of the primary objectives of the national education policy.

"So far only 2% of the budget allocation was being given to higher education and it has been urged to increase it to 3.5% for which the chief minister has responded positively," Narayan said.

Guest lecturers who worked in the last academic year are being continued for this year also and their demands including pay hike and regularization of their services will be examined.

He assured a fund of Rs 2 crore for government first grade college and women's college located in the town.

S.R.Mahesh, MLA, officials of the department of higher education, principles of the colleges, lecturers and others were present on the occasion.