Arun Somanna's Tumkur entry creates confusion in BJP

Bengaluru: Arun Somanna, son of minister V Somanna, has been given the responsibility of Tumkur district BJP, which has created a lot of buzz. The calculation has started whether he will contest from Gubbi constituency or prepare the stage for the Lokasabha Election.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has suddenly made Arun Somanna the district vice president of Tumkur, which has led to a debate in the BJP circle. A discussion has already started that Arun Somanna can contest from Gubbi Vidhan Sabha constituency or prepare a platform for the Lok Sabha elections right away. Meanwhile, opposition to Arun's entry has also been heard.

How can a non-local person be given a seat in the district BJP? There has been opposition to the idea of giving tickets to Gubbi constituency to those who come from outside. Some BJP workers have vented their outrage on social media.

With Arun Somanna's entry, not only in BJP but also in Congress and JDS, the calculation of profit and loss is high. Calculations have started that JDS will benefit if a candidate from outside the BJP is fielded. Giving tickets to non-locals will cause dissension in the BJP. It is being reviewed that it will be a boon for JDS. Even in the Congress, the original Congressmen are upset with SR Srinivas who came from the JDS. If there is a difference in the BJP from an outside candidate, there is a possibility that the Congress will be upset by the immigrant candidate. The argument that all this will be a plus for JDS has come to the fore.

In the Lingayat-dominated Gubbi constituency, there was a discussion in a different dimension for so long. But with the entry of Arun Somanna, the political strategy in all the three parties is slowly changing.