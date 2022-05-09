ASG Eye Hospital opens its first branch in Mysuru

Mysuru: The nation's leading eye hospital chain, ASG Eye Hospital opened its first branch in Mysuru and which also its first branch in Karnataka. As part of the inaugural offer the hospital will be providing free OPD consultation on appointments for the whole May month.

The hospital will also take up free eye screening at schools in days to come. ASG Group of Eye Hospitals has 44 branches across 38 cities including one in Mysuru which is set up near Siddappa Square.

Addressing media persons at ASG Eye Hospital here on Saturday Dr Mahesh Kumar H M, MD Ophthalmology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said "The main objective of setting up the ASG Group of Eye Hospitals was to provide everyone with the world's best ophthalmic facilities and remedies cutting across the economic, social and educational disparities. For this reason, an organisation of experienced doctors with immense knowledge and experience was created. Now Mysuru will also have the eye care facilities at par with AIIMS, New Delhi.

With the motto of providing super-speciality eye care concerning every eye disease under one roof, ASG Eye Hospital is starting in Mysuru. All eye-related diseases, complicated or otherwise will be diagnosed and treated with state of the art technology under one roof in this super speciality eye hospital. Specialities such as Cataract (Phacoemulsification), LASIK, Vitreo-Retina and Uvea, Oculoplastic, Glaucoma, Cornea, Squint, Pediatric Ophthalmology and Neuro-Ophthalmology are all available at this hospital."

"The hospital will be extending its services throughout the week so that the residents of Mysuru can avail themselves of eye care facilities even on Sundays.

"Retina related conditions are probably the most complex disease to treat in the eye. Many people lack awareness about it, so they either ignore it and reach out late for treatment or lose eyesight. Unlike cataracts, the retina cannot be replaced. So, early screening, regular check-ups and timely intervention like surgeries are of paramount importance. So, to cater to this, we the retina specialists at ASG eye hospital in Mysuru are available all days of the week. The people may avail services at their convenience," added Dr Mahesh. He also mentioned that due to Covid, students were attending online classes where they were exposed to mobile and laptops. "During this time many students started to complain about eye problems, keeping this in mind, ASG Eye Hospital will also take up free eye screening camps at schools in the days to come."