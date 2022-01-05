ASI nabbed by ACB while collecting bribe from trader

Bengaluru: An assistant sub-Inspector (ASI), Devaraj of Whitefield police station, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a dealer in steel goods.



When he was posted at the RMC Yard of Yeshwantpur, he threatened the dealer, a resident of Bidarahalli hobli, Chimasandra, for allegedly stealing steel products and selling them. He extracted Rs 1.95 lakh from the dealer who paid the money through GPay, said ACB officials.

Even after he was transferred to Whitefield police station, he continued to harass the businessman. He demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 forcing the dealer to approach ACB Bangalore city team. Following this, ACB officials laid the trap on Tuesday.

Devaraj asked the businessman to meet him at a church near the Whitefield police station. While he was taking Rs 10,000 from the businessman, ACB officials arrested the ASI. The operation was conducted by ACB under the guidance of SP GH Yatish Chandra.