Astronaut Shubhamshu Shukla to interact with students on November 25

Bengaluru: Highschool students in Karnataka will get a rare chance to engage directly with an astronaut when Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla addresses an interactive session at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) on November 25. The programme is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology and JNP, and will be held at the planetarium’s U.R. Rao Hall.

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju reviewed the preparations on Thursday and directed officials to ensure that the event runs smoothly. He also instructed that students across the State who cannot attend in person should be provided access through live streaming at Regional Science Centres. The Minister said such initiatives play an important role in nurturing scientific curiosity among children and motivating them to explore careers in science, research and space technology. Karnataka, he noted, has long been a leader in science and technology, and awareness programmes of this nature help strengthen that legacy by reaching young minds at an early stage.

“Our government is committed to fostering scientific temperament among the children of Karnataka. This interaction with an astronaut will be an invaluable opportunity for students and will inspire many to pursue future careers in space science and technology,” Boseraju said. Officials of the Department of Science and Technology and the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium are overseeing the programme logistics, and final arrangements are expected to be completed this week. The session is likely to see participation from several schools in Bengaluru and other districts.