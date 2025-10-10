Live
- Cough syrup deaths: TN govt not cooperating, says MP CM Yadav
- Wordle Answer for October 10 (#1574): Clues, Hints & Solution – LEVER
- Anasuya stuns in desi glam look
- TCS Tops Quarterly Revenue Expectations, Confident on H2 Outlook
- Thunderstorms Expected in Telangana as Trough Influences Weather Patterns
- Officially celebrate Sri Krishna Deva Raya’s anniversaries
- SP vows strict action against interstate crimes
- IPS officer ‘suicide’: Saini meets deceased’s wife; she demands arrest of DGP
- Plea for more signboards to prevent accidents on highways dismissed
- Discord Data Breach Exposes 70,000 User ID Photos After Third-Party Vendor Hack
Attempted murder accused extradited from Qatar
Mangaluru: Mohammad Sinan, 24, wanted in connection with a 2021 attempted murder case (Urwa PS Cr No. 07/2021 under Sections 143, 147, 148, 301, 323,...
Mangaluru: Mohammad Sinan, 24, wanted in connection with a 2021 attempted murder case (Urwa PS Cr No. 07/2021 under Sections 143, 147, 148, 301, 323, 324, 307, 504, 506 read with 149 IPC), was taken into custody and produced before the Mangaluru Sessions Court today.
Sinan, son of Mohammad Salim, resident of 8-10-786/82 Yasin Compound, Kudroli, Mangaluru, had been evading the court for the past two years while staying abroad.
A warrant had been issued against him by the Sessions Court, and the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi, cleared a Lookout Circular (LOC) to facilitate his extradition.
On October 8, 2025, Sinan arrived in Mangaluru via a flight from Qatar. Immigration authorities at Mangaluru International Airport handed him over to Urwa Police Station officials.
He was then produced in court the same evening, where the Sessions Court ordered judicial custody. The police have registered a case (Urwa PS Case No. 100/2025, Section 269 BNS) against Sinan for violating court directives and failing to appear despite the bail order.