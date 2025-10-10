  • Menu
Attempted murder accused extradited from Qatar

Mangaluru: Mohammad Sinan, 24, wanted in connection with a 2021 attempted murder case (Urwa PS Cr No. 07/2021 under Sections 143, 147, 148, 301, 323, 324, 307, 504, 506 read with 149 IPC), was taken into custody and produced before the Mangaluru Sessions Court today.

Sinan, son of Mohammad Salim, resident of 8-10-786/82 Yasin Compound, Kudroli, Mangaluru, had been evading the court for the past two years while staying abroad.

A warrant had been issued against him by the Sessions Court, and the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi, cleared a Lookout Circular (LOC) to facilitate his extradition.

On October 8, 2025, Sinan arrived in Mangaluru via a flight from Qatar. Immigration authorities at Mangaluru International Airport handed him over to Urwa Police Station officials.

He was then produced in court the same evening, where the Sessions Court ordered judicial custody. The police have registered a case (Urwa PS Case No. 100/2025, Section 269 BNS) against Sinan for violating court directives and failing to appear despite the bail order.

