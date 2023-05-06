Audio of killing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members to be probed

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said investigation will be done of the audio to find out if its genuine which has claimed to be killing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday that the audio will be examined whether it has fudged. However, a case will be filed and start the probe. The CM Bommai said BJP General Secretary B.L.Santosh saying that lingayat votes are not required for the BJP was fake news and a complaint has been filed in this regard.

Bommai said he did not have any objection to KPCC President D K Shivakumar chanting anything he wanted. On BJP trolling noted Kannada actor Shivraj Kumar campaigning for the Congress Party, the CM said in democracy, the actors can campaign for any party in the election. It was left to Mysuru -Kodagu MP Pratap Simha's comment on the actor Shivraj Kumar. " I didn't have any objection in it".

Asked about former AICC President Sonia Gandhi coming for the campaign, Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Haveri for the poll campaign. The Modi wave has been more than before.