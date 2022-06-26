Authorities In Karnataka Sealed Hospital

A shocking incident was recorded a day before which discovered seven foetuses were dumped in a drain at Mudalgi on Friday, and a day after revelation, the authorities sealed a hospital and scanning centre on Saturday. Approximately six maternity hospitals were raided in Mudalagi and Gokak by a team of officers led by district health officer Dr. Mahesh Koni and local police.



According to Dr. Veena Kanakareddy of Venkatesh Maternity hospital, the foetuses that were discovered were from the hospital. 2019 saw the hospital's relocation from Mahalingpur to Mudalagi town. The stored and harvested foetus is abnormal. After discovering them odd during scanning, the parents decided to abort them. Between 2013 and 2016, those foetuses were terminated. To display to expectant women who visit hospitals for routine checkups, they were preserved as specimens in containers.

Dr. Veena Kanakareddy stated that some of their staff members have disposed of them in the drain and removed them from the hospital without bringing them to my attention.

However, t he hospital has no records or paperwork to back up the doctors' claims that the foetuses were abnormal and were kept as specimens, which casts doubt on the doctor's credibility. As a result, the hospital was sealed, and an investigation was started on the case.