Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy

Bengaluru: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy on Wednesday emphasized the need to create awareness among the students about the importance of Organic food. "Organic food is the future staple food of the people. We need to conduct a vigorous campaign to promote Millets among the students," said Cheluvarayaswamy.

The Agriculture Minister was speaking after inaugurating an unique campaign "Let's eat millet and encourage Organic food at the Christ College here. The campaign was jointly organised by the Department of Agriculture, Peace Practice and Department of Media Studies of the Christ College. According to Cheluvarayaswamy, Christ College has a variety of food habits and this is a perfect environment to encourage Organic food culture.

"The world is facing serious problems due to food habits and lifestyle. A widespread discussion is taking place on food habits. It has been proved beyond doubt that if we set our food habits, a number of health problems can be avoided," the Agriculture Minister explained.

Stating that Organic food not only gives strength to the body but also provides stability in the long run, Cheluvarayaswamy said Organic food especially millets are cost-effective.

"The farmers are getting profit after they adopt Organic farming as it is cost-effective. Organic food has received international attention and obtained a global market. Emphasis has been laid on branding," Cheluvarayaswamy added.

He disclosed that a three-day conference on Millets has been organised from January 5 at Bangalore Palace Grounds. International experts will throw light on the importance and advantages of Millets and Organic food. "I expect the students to be present in the conference in order to learn more about Millets and Organic food," the Agriculture Minister said.

In his address, Dr Father Joseph, Vice Chancellor of Christ University, said an awareness is being created on Millets and Organic food. "Let me tell you today. I have been using millets for breakfast as well as for lunch for a very long time. I expect every student to start using Millets and Organic food," he added.

Agriculture Commissioner N. Y. Patil, and Director of the Department of Agriculture G. T Puthra were present on the occasion.