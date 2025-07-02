Bailhongal’s ‘10 rupees doctor’ stands tall for his humanitarian role

Belagavi: While private hospitals today are often accused of putting profit before patients — even throwing out the poor for failing to pay — Dr. Annappa Ningappa Baali of Bailhongal in Belagavi district has proved that for a true doctor, compassion matters more than money.

Known lovingly as the ‘10 Rupees Doctor’, Dr. Baali, now 85, has spent the last 27 years treating thousands of poor and middle-class patients for a nominal fee — often free if they can’t afford even that. For the people of Bailhongal, Savadatti, Kittur and surrounding villages, he is nothing short of a living god.

His modest clinic on Inchala Road opens every day from 11 am to 3 pm. Patients line up from nearby villages, confident they will not be burdened with hefty bills. A consultation costs just Rs10 — and if someone can’t pay, Dr. Baali treats them for free. A simple injection, basic medicines and a few reassuring words often do what expensive tests can’t.

Dr. Baali’s story is inspiring. Born to a poor farming family in Gurl Hosur, Savadatti taluk, he struggled through hardships to complete his schooling at Dharwad’s Murugha Math free hostel and later earned his MBBS from KMC, Hubballi. He joined government service in 1967 and served with dedication as Medical Officer in Bailhongal, Belagavi, Chikkodi and later as District Surgeon at KIMS, Hubballi, before retiring in 1998.

Retirement did not stop him. That same year, he opened a small private clinic so that the poor would not be left helpless at the mercy of commercial hospitals. What began with a Rs 7 fee rose to Rs 10 only after COVID-19. Even scans at his clinic cost only Rs 200 — a fraction of what private labs charge.

“Speaking to The Hans India Dr. Baali says, “I come from a poor background — my father Ningappa and mother Parvati were farmers. I have seen poverty and helplessness up close. I don’t run after money; my pension is enough to live on. My wife Nagarthna has stood by me like a rock. My son Dr. Prabhuraj Baali is a renowned gynecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, my daughter-in-law Dr. Prajna Baali is an eye specialist — they are well settled and help me when needed. So why should I chase money? Serving people is my real satisfaction.”

Patients say Dr. Baali’s gentle words, warmth and patience heal faster than medicines alone. “He is our god,” says Mahantesh Saradar, who has been consulting Dr. Baali for 25 years. “In this age when hospitals charge thousands, he treats us for Rs10. May God give him long life and good health.”

Another patient, Gayathri Badiger, adds, “We have been coming here for 23 years. Even my delivery was done under his care. Elsewhere, a simple prescription costs hundreds. But here, he charges Rs10. He is truly the friend of the poor.”

Dr. Baali says he advises fellow doctors at IMA meetings to charge less and treat at least one or two poor patients free daily. “Charity brings blessings. Not everything should be measured in money. Humanity should be our guiding principle,” he says with a smile.

At a time when trust in the healthcare system is eroded by shocking stories of medical extortion, Dr. Baali’s simple clinic is a shining example that humanity and service can still be the heartbeat of medicine — if only more doctors would follow his path.