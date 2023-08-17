Bajrang Dal Leaders Charged for Inflammatory Speeches At Public Gathering In Karnataka's Udupi District

Two leaders associated with the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist organization, have been charged for reportedly giving inflammatory speeches during a public gathering in Udupi district of Karnataka, according to law enforcement officials on Wednesday.



The occurrence took place on August 13 during the 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp' event organized by the local Bajrang Dal branch in Karkala town, as detailed by a police source familiar with the incident.

The individuals accused in this case have been identified as Puneet Attavar, the joint convener of Bajrang Dal's Mangaluru division, and Sampath Kariyakallu, the convener of Bajrang Dal's Karkala unit.

Police sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar Shetty from Karkala town stated, "The Bajrang Dal leaders had obtained permission for a torchlight parade and the 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on August 13. The permission was granted with the condition that no speeches inciting communal hatred or disturbing harmony would be given during the event." The speech in question was delivered in the auditorium adjacent to the Venugopala temple after the torchlight procession had concluded.

The matter came to light after a video clip of Attavar's speech was widely circulated on social media platforms, as confirmed by the police. In the speech, Attavar allegedly urged party activists to physically harm those involved in cow slaughter, stating that the hands that slaughter cows should be severed from...the body. Activists should pledge today to achieve this.

The Karkala town police, acting on their own initiative, filed a case against the accused. Sub-inspector Shetty explained that the police took action after the video clip gained significant traction on social media. Attavar was charged with delivering a hate speech, while Kariyakallu, the event organizer, was charged with violating the conditions set by the police.

The charges have been filed under Sections 505 (1) (B), 505 (1) (C), and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertain to promoting enmity between groups, incitement, and disturbing public peace, according to the police.

This marks the second instance of such controversial speeches in the district within a span of 10 days. On August 4, Sharan Pumpwell, a leader from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, was also alleged to have given an incendiary speech during the Akhand Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Udupi city, leading to a police case being registered against him as well.