Ban vehicular traffic at city centre during Dasara at night

Mysuru: Samagra Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has submitted a memorandum to Police Commissioner demanding a ban on movement of four-wheelers and three wheelers in the heart of the city including the surroundings of Mysuru Palace in the evening hours till Dasara is over.

Speaking to media persons Vedike president Aravind Sharma told that "After a hiatus of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, tourists are expected to come out in large numbers to behold Dasara attractions this time. With illumination of Mysuru becoming a part of Dasara

attraction, people visit the city in hordes just to catch a glimpse of the city that shines in dark.

It has become a common to see the curious visitors roaming around the Palace, D Devaraja Urs road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Albert Victor road, Ashoka road and Irwin road in four wheelers and three wheelers from 6 pm onwards just to see the illuminated sight of Mysuru. Such a rush of vehicles will cause air pollution and wastage of fuel. Moreover, the police will be overburdened with lack of focus on law and order situation, turning advantageous for thieves.

Hence it is better to impose a total ban on the movement of three-wheelers and four wheelers from 6 to 10 pm on the aforementioned roads with effect from today, Sharma has urged the Commissioner.