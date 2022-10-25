Bandemutt pontiff Basavalinga Swamiji commits suicide

Mysuru: The suicide of Kanchugal Bandemutt pontiff Basavalinga Swamiji (45) on Sunday night shocked devotees. The mutt is prominent Lingayat mutt in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district which runs many educational institutions. According to sources the Swamiji was harassed by few people since last three months for personal gains. Some leaders are trying to unseat him. Sources said that the pontiff was being harassed over a video clip. It is said that seer was speaking with a local leader till 1.30 AM on Monday. He took extreme step in between 2 to 4 am.

These blackmail issues are all just rumours. We have recovered three page death note of the Swamiji. He clearly mentioned he was under depression since last 6 months , K Sathosh Babu , superintendent of police of Ramanagara district told . He said the mobile of pontiff has been sent to FSL for more details. He clarified that in the death not Swamiji did not mention particularly for his death, however he mentioned few names in the note while telling incidents.

''I am really shocked after heard the news of suicide of the pontiff, the seer was very active in establishing many educational institutions and providing free education to poor " Veerabhadrappa a disciple of seer said.

This prominent Lingayat mutt has history of more than 400 years and seer was working since 25 years. A decade ago, near Gorur in Magadi taluk, the government had decided to set up the waste disposal unit of Bangalore city. The seer led the protest of people and farmers against the unit. Later the state government abandoned the setting up of project.

This is second such suicide of the seer in the state in last 50 days .The pontiff Basava siddalinga Swamiji of Gurumadiwaleshwar Mutt of Neginhal in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district commits suicide on September 5 last after a audio clip conversation between two women about sexual accusations against pontiffs went viral in social media.

The deceased Basava siddalinga Swamiji was a close associate of Chitradurga Murugha mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru who has been booked under the POCSO Act along with four others. On December 20 last 62- year -old pontiff Basavalinga swamiji of Chilume Mutt at Solur village of Magadi taluk in Ramanagara district committed suicide after being under mental depression.