Mathematics has the power to shape the future: Dr. Jayakara S.M.

Bengaluru: National Mathematics Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Bangalore University with the inauguration of a national-level symposium on mathematics and its applications. The event was organised by the Department of Mathematics to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Inaugurating the programme, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jayakara S.M. highlighted India’s rich legacy in the field of mathematics. “Mathematics, in many ways, originated in India, and Indians have made immense contributions to this discipline. Mathematics has the power to shape the future of the nation, and every student should aspire to become a Srinivasa Ramanujan,” he said.

Dr. Jayakara pointed out that great mathematicians such as Aryabhata, Bhaskaracharya and Ramanujan played a crucial role in the global development of mathematics. He stressed that mathematics is not confined to textbooks or classrooms but is deeply connected to everyday life, technology, engineering and even space research.

“Mathematics strengthens analytical thinking, problem-solving ability and intellectual sharpness among students. From primary school to university level, there is a strong need for well-trained mathematics teachers. In the 21st century, mathematics offers countless career opportunities and plays a key role in national development,” he said.

He urged students to pursue mathematics with creativity, innovation and continuous research. “Today the world looks at India with high expectations. Students must take mathematics seriously and contribute to the nation’s progress through scientific thinking,” he added.

Registrar K.T. Shanthala, in her address, described Ramanujan as a genius who presented mathematics like magic. “For Ramanujan, mathematics was almost spiritual. His life showed that devotion and mathematics can go hand in hand. Mathematics is a pure science that promotes logical and precise thinking. Students should not study mathematics merely for marks but as an essential part of life,” she said.

The ‘National Symposium on Mathematics and its Applications (NSMA-2025)’ featured lectures by eminent scholars, paper presentations, interactive sessions and discussions on modern applications of mathematics in science and technology.

The programme was attended by Prof. B. Chaluvaraju, Head of the Department of Mathematics; Prof. Dr. Pradeep G. Siddeshwar, Director, R&D Cell, Christ University; Dr. Suguntha Devi K.; Prof. Kumbinarasaiah; Prof. H.G. Nagaraj; Prof. Harina P. Wagmore and several faculty members and students.

The event concluded with a call to inspire young minds to explore the limitless possibilities of mathematics and follow the path shown by great Indian mathematicians.