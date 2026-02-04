Baloch fighters capture another Pakistani Army camp under Operation Herof-2

Quetta: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has expanded its control in Balochistan's Nushki district by capturing a Pakistani Army camp in Ahmad Wal area following its earlier takeover of a local base in the Galangur area of the province, local media reported on Wednesday.

As the second phase of 'Operation Herof' launched by BLA entered its fifth consecutive day, internet and train services and major public events in several parts of the province remained disrupted.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that fresh explosions and heavy gunfire errupted late Tuesday night near a Pakistani forces’ camp close to the Nushki bus terminal, amid ongoing clashes linked to the BLA’s Operation Herof.

According to residents, loud blasts and sustained gunfire were heard across multiple areas of the city, deepening the fear of civilians already confined to their homes.

Furthermore, locals alleged that Pakistani forces are deliberately targetting populated civilian areas, raising serious concerns about potential civilian casualties. However, severe restrictions on movement and communications made independent verifications of claims difficult.

The latest developments followed BLA’s announcement of coordinated attacks under Operation Herof, targetting multiple locations simultaneously. According to the group, attacks were carried out in Quetta, Nushki, and at least 12 additional cities in Balochistan.

Despite official claims that the situation is under control, ground reports from Nushki indicate otherwise, The Balochistan Post reported.

Meanwhile, the BLA’s official media channel, Hakkal, released images and identities of two of its several suicide attackers, along with a video showing a female fighter participating in attacks against the Pakistani forces as part of its ongoing Operation Herof.

In a statement, the BLA identified one of the suicide attackers as Siraj Baloch, a resident of the Buleda region in Kech district of the province who took part in the operation.

The BLA claimed that on January 31, Siraj Baloch executed a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on what it called a main Pakistani army camp in Pullabad area in Tump, emphasising that his involvement reflected long-term ideological commitment rather than a “spontaneous decision”.

Since the launch of the second phase of Operation Herof on January 31, the BLA has reportedly killed and injured several Pakistani army personnel.

Calling it a “declaration of decisive resistance”, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, in a brief statement, said the new phase of Operation Herof is directed against “the occupying state and all its military and administrative structures.”



