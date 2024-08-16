Bandh called in Sringeri to protest Forest dept’s encroachment clearance

Chikkamagaluru: In response to ongoing encroachment clearance operations by the forest department in the Malenadu region of Chikkamagaluru district, a bandh has been called in the Sringeri assembly constituency. The bandh, scheduled for August 17, has been organized by the Male Nadu Welfare Committee and local farmers to protest what they perceive as the government’s anti-farmer stance, particularly in relation to the eviction of encroachments on forest and revenue land.

The bandh will affect Sringeri, Koppa, and NR Pura taluks, where the call to action has gained significant support. The Malenadu Citizen Farmer Welfare Committee has been rallying support for the protest, which is expected to see thousands of participants, including local farmers and residents, taking to the streets to express their discontent with the state government’s policies.

The forest department’s encroachment clearance operations have been ongoing in the Malenadu region, a hilly and forested part of the district known for its agricultural activities. These operations are part of the government’s efforts to reclaim forest and revenue land that has been encroached upon by local farmers and other residents. However, the operations have sparked significant backlash from the local farming community, who feel that their livelihoods are being threatened by the government’s actions.

Farmers in the region, who rely heavily on the land for their agricultural activities, have expressed outrage over the clearance operations. Despite their protests, the forest department has continued its efforts, leading to growing tensions between the authorities and the local population.

In response to the forest department’s actions, the Malenadu Welfare Committee and other local organizations have called for a bandh across three taluks: Sringeri, Koppa, and NR Pura. The bandh is intended to be a show of force, demonstrating the widespread opposition to the government’s policies in the region.

The protest is expected to be one of the largest in recent memory, with thousands of farmers and local residents planning to participate. Organizers have announced that they will hold a massive protest meeting in Koppa, where they will voice their grievances against the government’s handling of the encroachment issue.

The bandh has garnered significant support in the Sringeri assembly constituency, where many locals feel that the government is not taking their concerns seriously. The protest aims to pressure the government into reconsidering its approach to the encroachment clearance operations, which protesters argue are unfairly targeting farmers who have been cultivating the land for generations.

The call for a bandh has resonated deeply within the Malenadu community, where the majority of residents are directly or indirectly involved in agriculture. The sense of injustice felt by the farmers has galvanized the community, leading to widespread participation in the planned protest.

Local political leaders have also weighed in on the issue, with some expressing support for the farmers’ cause. The tension between the government and the farming community has highlighted the broader issue of land rights and the impact of government policies on rural populations.

As the date of the bandh approaches, the district is bracing for what could be a significant showdown between the state government and the farming community. The outcome of the protest could have far-reaching implications for the relationship between the government and rural communities in the Malenadu region and beyond.