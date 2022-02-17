Bandipur Tiger Reserve headless for two months

Chamarajanagara: The BandipuraTiger Reserve (BTR), known for one of the largest density of wild animals, has no director for the last two months.

The national park houses more than 2,000 elephants, 188 tigers and300 plus leopards and it is spread over an area of 1,024 square km. The park also has precious tree wealth and a wide range of wildlife.

After the transfer of S.R. Natesh, conservator of forests and director of the BTR, in November last, the forest department has not appointed anybody in his place. Mysuru DCF Karikalan is acting as in-charge director of the BTR.

In the absence of the head it would be challenging for national parks to run the show, particularly during the summer when forest fires break out that could cause huge loss of wildlife. In 2019 hundreds of wild animals perished in the fire. From February to April forests are prone to fires as dry leaves fallen from trees tend to catch fire quickly.

Karnataka Wildlife Board former member Joseph Hoover told reporters that the State government should appoint a director immediately to protect the national park. He said the department usually appoints IFS cadre officers to the post and favours posting officers who have knowledge of local language, culture and traditions as people, particularly tribals, living close to nationals parks play a vital role in protecting natural wealth.

According to sources in the department, the post of director of BTR is most sought after as many officers vie for the position. The delay is because bureaucrats have the power to decide on appointment of officers to this key post.