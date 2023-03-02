Bangalore kids enter the finals of India’s toughest interschool quiz competition 

Bengaluru: After multiple challenging rounds, teams from 4 of the top schools across India went head-to-head in semi-final 3 for a place in the final of HistoryTV18 CBSE Heritage India Quiz 2022.

As expected each team put up a good fight but there could be only one winner. In the nervy moments, students of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir kept their wits to emerge victorious in the semi-final. Launched in 2001 by CBSE, the HistoryTV18 CBSE Heritage India Quiz is today the benchmark for pan-India inter-school quizzes and attracts the brightest and the sharpest young minds from various prestigious CBSE schools in India and from around the world.

Its success can be gauged by the fact that more than 8049 students participated in the preliminary elimination rounds followed by 16 zonal rounds conducted on ground across India, where 90 students from 30 schools in each zone competed to qualify for the next round. Overall, 2683 CBSE schools participated in the quiz. Adithya S Nair (14), Jeevika Giri (14) and Pranav M Patil (14) from Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir had displayed great composure, knowledge and presence of mind in previous rounds to keep coming out on top.

But in the semi-final they were up against 3 teams from Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya ,Delhi, Bhavans BP Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, Nagpur and Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannur who had put in great performances to win every round on their way to this stage. The quiz saw an evenly matched contest, with very little separating the teams. After 3 rounds of swinging fortunes, the team from Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir came out on top as the deserving winner.

Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir will now be competing with 3 other schools from across India to be the coveted champions at the National Finale of the quiz competition. Schools from all over the country were invited for the quiz competition with this year's central theme of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' chosen to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This is further reinforced with 25 per cent of the questions being based on India's freedom movement.