Basavaraj Bommai says govt will bear treatment cost of poet Channaveera Kanavi

The State government has decided to bear the treatment cost of renowned litterateur Channaveera Kanavi who is undergoing medical treatment at the SDM hospital.

Kanavi was admitted to the hospital on January 14 following fever. Later, he tested positive for Covid-19. He is under intense treatment and is on oxygen.

Kanavi is one of the great poets of the State and he is an intellectual property of Karnataka. "We hope he will recover quickly and lead a healthy life," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

