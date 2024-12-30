BBMP appeals to people of Bengaluru to get e-Khata

Bengaluru : A total of 22 lakh e-Khata properties are available in the BBMP limits of Bengaluru. The Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has appealed to all citizens who have prop-erties in the BBMP limits to get the e-Khata distributed by their BBMP.

As directed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bangalore Urban Development Minister DK Shivakumar, in a visionary manner, BBMP has prepared about 22 lakh draft e-Khatas to provide e-Khatas of their prop-erties to all Bengaluru residents and has placed them online. Citizens of all corporation limits can get their BBMP e-Khata. The public can visit this website https://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in and get their e-Khata, the announcement said.

BBMP’s e-Khata is now under the control of the citizens. To facilitate everyone to get BBMP e-Khata, a system has been made to get e-Khata online through contactless, faceless contact of the municipal officials by visiting the BBMP website https://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

Simple ways to get your property e-Khata online:

1. Search your draft e-Khata in the ward-wise list. (Find out which ward is yours through your property tax receipt)

2. Enter the following information online and print your final e-Khata.

Documents required for entering information

(i) Aadhaar

(ii) Property Tax ID

(iii) Purchase/Registered Deed Number

(iv) BESCOM ID (Vacant Site Selection)

3. Only if you have incomplete information or if it does not match with BBMP documents, such cases will be forwarded to AROs for decision.

If there is any problem regarding e-khata, the public can call the helpline number: 94806 83695.