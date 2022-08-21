BBMP Election: Draft voter list to be published on August 25

Bengaluru: The stage is all set for the Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) elections and the draft voter list will be published on August 25.

In a meeting presided over by State Election Commission Commissioner Basavaraju, he directed the officials of the corporation to provide the draft voter list to the office of registered political parties and resident welfare associations along with the website of the corporation as soon as the draft voter list is published.

The number of wards has increased from 198 to 243 in this election. In the backdrop of ward restructuring, the polling booths have to be checked first. Basavaraju directed the officials of the corporation that they have to prepare a list for identifying and appointing in-charge officers for the wards.

Every time the state capital Bengaluru has the lowest voter turnout. He said that there is a need to carry out extensive campaign activities to increase the voter turnout, but in this regard it is important and appropriate to achieve frugality in spending.

Chief Commissioner of BBMP TusharGirinath, Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner of all eight zones, representative of Bangalore City District Collector's Office, State Election Commission Secretary Honnamba were also present in this meeting.