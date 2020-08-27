BBMP issues guidelines for RWA with regards to pets and stray dogs

The civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued guidelines for the resident welfare associations where it directs them not to put a ban on the keeping of pets. It further says that RWA's cannot disallow the pets from using elevators. The guidelines remind the people that the court considers feeding of stray dogs as a social service and harassing such people is a violation of law.

"RWA should contact local NGO for animal birth control of sray animals and their feeding should be taken at a time when the human density is less," the guidelines say.