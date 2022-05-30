BBMP planning to beautify traffic junctions at 27 crore

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken the initiative to beautify the key junctions and circles in Bengaluru.

As part of several developmental activities being implemented to improve overall image of the city under the SmartCity project, Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has taken up the latest initiative to spruce up the traffic junctions. The BBMP has started the tender process in this direction.

A total of 25 circles with the highest traffic density have been selected, including the Maramma Temple Circle in Malleswaram, Lalbagh West Gate Circle and Corporation Circle.

A fountain will be built in the centre of the circle and different coloured stones will be to embellish them. A small garden will be built around the fountain if there is room for it. BBMP officials are also contemplating handing over the responsibility of management of the circles to private companies after development.

A sum of Rs 27 crore is being spent on the development of the circles. Speaking to media persons, BBMP Special Commissioner of Planning Division, Ravindra said: "Steps are being taken to enhance the beauty of the BBMP circles as well as to improve traffic and air quality. It is planned to develop 25 circles of the city at a cost of Rs 27 crore. Soon contractors will be finalised."