BBMP resumes anti-encroachment drive

Bengaluru: Following the marking of several encroached government properties in the city, the BBMP has resumed their anti-encroachment drive in the Mahadevapura zone on Monday. The demolition drive was halted earlier after pressure from the local public and corporates.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had halted their anti-encroachment demolition drive for two weeks. The officers claim that they halted the drive in view of Navaratri festival.

The Mahadevapura zone has several IT parks, corporate offices as well as residences to the population that forms the IT fabric of Bengaluru. This zone however, was one of the worst affected areas in this monsoon season.

The BBMP had organised these demolition drives to begin rectifying encroachments that had been marked by them. The BBMP has taken up the demotion drives in association with the police and Revenue departments. As many as 48 encroachments in the Mahadevapura zone have been cleared and another 133 are pending.

As per sources, surveys are being carried out by the BBMP and encroachments of few luxury villas and an auditorium in the Mahadevapura zone will soon be cleared. BBMP officers mentioned that the demolition drive will be implemented in a way that doesn't harm neighbouring buildings. According to BBMP, the luxury villas will be taken to task on Tuesday (11 October).

As per BBMP surveys conducted earlier, several encroachments at the storm water drains were marked. The High Court of Karnataka had ordered these encroachments to be cleared by October 25. A total of 110 encroachments of storm water drains were identified by the BBMP in Bengaluru East Division which are awaiting demolition. One encroachment in the West Division has been rid of while another 58 which are pending.

The South Division will see action to be taken on 20 encroachments. BBMP has cleared 12 encroachments in the Yelahanka zone while 84 are still pending. Reliable sources claim that more than 600 encroachments are awaiting action under eight zones in the city.