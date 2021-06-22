BBMP sets record, vaccinates 1.68 lakh in one day

Bengaluru: In yet another milestone, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday administered 1,68,958 vaccines in 8 zones of the city, through the Accelerated Vaccination Campaign. The target was 65,000 vaccines.



The campaign was conducted successfully by implementing micro plans all across the city. The vaccination program was conducted in eight zones of BBMP by deploying more vaccinating personnel, doctors, staff nurses, Asha workers, home guards and marshals.

Awareness was raised amongst the local residents about the Accelerated Vaccination Campaign through a door-to-door campaign. In addition, heads of the factory, hotels, building owners and others were informed about the vaccine drive. As a result, more individuals have been vaccinated through the campaign while following Covid protocols, wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Senior officials have visited several vaccination sites and reviewed the process.

Sessions were conducted at government offices, in areas near street vendors, garment workers, cab/auto drivers, APMC market traders, bank staff, hotel staff, building workers and vaccines were administered.

A total of 1,44,000 doses of Covishield and 43,000 doses of Covaxin were administered as part of the Accelerated Vaccination Campaign, on Monday.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta had suggested targeting 1 Lakh vaccinations during the campaign. While 1.68L vaccines were administered in a day and this has been the biggest daily achievement. The previous highest achievement was on June 4, 2021, where 1.17 lakh vaccines were administered.

Session sites were increased from an average of 300 to 528 to drive more vaccinations in the city. It includes 160 sites in urban primary health care centres and general hospitals and 368 sites in workplaces.

A total of 528 vaccinators and verifiers were assigned by BBMP. In addition, volunteer vaccinators were mobilised from various nursing colleges.

8 Zonal Health Officers and 28 Medical Health Officers (MOHs) visited the venues throughout the day to monitor the vaccination process and to support the staff on duty.

Beneficiaries from all eligible sectors were mobilised by 978 Asha workers and 429 ANMs who were working in the field. Also, elected representatives and various NGOs continued to support the drive throughout the day.