BBMP: Tender for garbage disposal in 243 wards

Bengaluru: Intending to bring about a radical change in the garbage disposal system, Bangalore Solid Waste Management Company (BSWML) has decided to outsource the disposal of wet, dry and sanitary waste to a single agency. In this regard, fresh tenders have been invited for ward-wise garbage disposal.

Tenders have been invited in 89 packages for garbage disposal in all 243 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A package has been prepared by combining three or four wards. It has been decided to collect and dispose wet, dry, sanitary waste (including covid waste), building debris, street waste and commercial waste in the Indore model. Eligible contractors will be responsible for waste management for 5 years.

The city generates 5,800 tonnes of garbage every day and the corporation has been spending more than Rs 1000 crore annually on waste collection, disposal, transportation and processing. Three years ago, different contractors were entrusted with the responsibility of collecting and disposing of raw and dry garbage from house to house. If the responsibilities of wet and dry waste disposal were assigned to different agencies, only raw waste was collected and disposed with the calculation that the problem of mixed waste generation could be controlled. However, even in the wards where this system has been implemented, the amount of mixed waste generation has not decreased. Even now in many wards the practice of heaping garbage continues. Thus, all garbage collection and disposal is given to a single agency.

Earlier, the Corporation had invited tenders for garbage disposal in 100 wards and appointed contractors. This lease has expired. Therefore, separate tenders have been called for garbage disposal in all 243 wards of BBMP. Door-to-Door wet and dry waste, sanitary waste, hotel waste (except meat waste), waste generated in commercial outlets, building debris are collected and disposed in the units.

After the BJP took over the administration of BBMP, the wet waste tender called during the Congress administration was abandoned and the solid waste management department of the Corporation implemented the Indore model on an experimental basis in some wards. After the end of the term of the people's representatives, it was again in trouble. Now Bangalore Solid Waste Management Company has been formed separately for waste management of the city and fresh tenders have been invited for all 243 wards.