BBMP to buy 815 manual push operative sweeping machines

Bengaluru: The civic authority has planned to give sweeping machines to the civic workers who currently sweep the roads with brooms. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is implementing the system of sweeping the road easily through machines by the civic workers who used to sweep the road amidst the dust.

Air pollution is increasing in the city due to dust and other factors. In order to prevent it, daily pourakarmikas are working to sweep the road with a broom. However, it is not possible to adequately store and dispose of the dust. Apart from that, proper collection and disposal of tree leaves accumulated on the road side is becoming a burden on the pourakarmikas. It is becoming difficult to collect dust and waste in the broom. Realizing this, the BBMP has decided to purchase a small-scale sweeping machine for the civic workers to sweep the roads in the city.

At present the tender process has been started by BBMP for the purchase of 815 sweeping machines. It is mandatory for the organisation participating in the tender and selected for the supply of machinery to provide a quality test certificate before supplying the machinery. In particular, the quality should be tested by an organisation certified by the government. After that, BBMP will also conduct quality testing jointly. Also, the machine comes with 1 year warranty. If a fault is found in the machine by then, it has been decided to penalise the contractor.

A total of 815 Manual Push Operative Sweeping Machines are being procured as per the scheme formulated by BBMP. Each machine will have a dust collection capacity of 50 Litre. BBMP is spending Rs 3.30 crore for the purchase of 815 machines.

The machines thus purchased are kept in the ward office. Each machine will weigh 30 kg. Trolley type wheels are fitted at the bottom of the machine. So, as soon as the machine is started, it will move on the road by itself. This will make it easier for civil servants to bring and take the machine to the ward office. Civil servants are also trained in the use of machines.

Help for Clean India Campaign

BBMP Solid Waste Division has already procured 51 Truck Mounted Mechanical Sweeping Machines under Shubra Bangalore Scheme. In addition to that, it is currently purchasing 815 manual sweeping machines. BBMP solid waste department officials are of the opinion that using machines for cleanliness will help them to get a better position in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.