BBP loses Himalayan black bear

The Bannerghatta Biological Park suffered a loss on Thursday following the death of 'Mohan', the Himalayan Black Bear. Mohan was about 27 year's old and has lived his full life. But his death was due to Lympho Sarcoma which is a health issue due to ageing.



According to the doctors who attended to him in his last hours, the end was as dignified as he personified during his lifetime. His ailment had persisted for the last 15 days and despite the best care, he could not be saved.

Going by the age, Himalayan Black Bear's lifespan is between 25 and 30 years and, despite the trauma, he had experienced before he was rescued from New Grand Circus in Belgaum in 2002, Mohan had lived a very active life and due to his shiny coat and romping inside his enclosure, he had got applauses always from the visitors. Huge in size, he was a darling of many young visitors to the zoo park.

The visceral samples have been collected and sent to IAH&VB Lab for further examination.