BCCI chief Jay Shah in Kukke

Mangaluru: Jay Shah Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), visited Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Mahatobhara Kukke Subramanya on Sunday.

He offered Aashlesha Bali seva to the deity, accompanied by his wife Rishita Shah and family members. He was welcomed by the temple committee chairman Krishnaprasada Madthila.

The priest, Satyanarayana Nooritthaya, renowned for Naga worship, wrapped Jay Shah in a shawl and offered Mahaprasadam. The Shah family received prasada Bhojan at the temple and donated to the daily Anna Dasoha in the name of the Central Home Minister and his father Amit Shah.

