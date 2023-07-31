Live
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
- Vishwak Sen and Sithara Entertainments' VS11 is "Gangs of Godavari"
BCCI chief Jay Shah in Kukke
Mangaluru: Jay Shah Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), visited Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Mahatobhara Kukke Subramanya on Sunday.
He offered Aashlesha Bali seva to the deity, accompanied by his wife Rishita Shah and family members. He was welcomed by the temple committee chairman Krishnaprasada Madthila.
The priest, Satyanarayana Nooritthaya, renowned for Naga worship, wrapped Jay Shah in a shawl and offered Mahaprasadam. The Shah family received prasada Bhojan at the temple and donated to the daily Anna Dasoha in the name of the Central Home Minister and his father Amit Shah.
