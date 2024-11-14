Belagavi DCC Bank gets new Chairman

Belagavi: The long-pending election for the post of president of the Belagavi District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank has finally concluded. Congress-backed director Appasaheb Kulagode, recommended by Minister Satish Jarkiholi, has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of the bank.

Initially, each of the Jarkiholi brothers Ramesh, Balachandra, and Satish had proposed separate candidates for the position. However, after deliberations during a meeting, Appasaheb Kulagode, supported by Satish Jarkiholi, emerged as the consensus candidate. Balachandra Jarkiholi’s nominee, Subhash Dhavaleshwar, was appointed as the vice president.

The selection of Kulagode as chairman came after an agreement among the three Jarkiholi brothers. Kulagode, a Congress-backed leader from Raybag, is the first Congress-affiliated director to assume the chairmanship of the DCC Bank in its storied history. The decision underscores the significant influence of the Jarkiholi family in the region’s politics. The election was marked by intense competition, with leaders like Annasaheb Jolle and Mahantesh Doddagoudar also vying for the position. However, opposition from several directors sidelined Jolle’s bid.

Amid these developments, the Jarkiholi brothers held discussions at a private hotel in Belagavi, leading to the unanimous selection of Kulagode. Subhash Dhavaleshwar, who served as interim president , will continue as vice-chairman under the new leadership.

The position of president holds immense prestige, as the Belagavi DCC Bank is recognized as the largest cooperative bank in Karnataka. Despite the president’s tenure having only one year left, securing this role has been seen as a matter of political significance, equated to holding a ministerial post.

This election marks a significant milestone for Congress, with a party-backed leader assuming the chairmanship for the first time in the bank’s history.

The development also highlights the strategic role played by the Jarkiholi brothers in consolidating their influence over key cooperative institutions in Karnataka.