Bengaluru: Around 4.41 lakh children vaccinated on monday

Bengaluru: 'Let us resolve to make 2022 a healthy and Covid-free year. Let us wage a united war to eradicate Covid', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Bommai, who launched a vaccination campaign for children in the 15-18 year age group through a programme at Bhairaveshwara High School and PU College in Bengaluru, said the State successfully tackled the earlier waves of Covid pandemic under the leadership of former CM BS Yediyurappa. His effective measures in providing medicines, beds, oxygen supplies enabled Karnataka to be a safe state.



"Our government has taken various measures for protection against Covid. As a result, the situation in the state is better compared to other states. We need scientific thought, involve the people and improve health infrastructure. Our government is working meticulously in this regard," he said.

Health department has been fully equipped to face the challenge. Medical infrastructure has been ramped up. Measures like strict vigil at border areas of the state, compulsory RTPCR test report, double dose vaccination for those entering the state, contact tracing of the patients have been implemented. Care is being taken to ensure that the control measures do not affect the economy, Bommai said.

Referring to the vaccination drive for the children, he said, the health of 15-18 age group children is vital. "About 4.41 lakh children are being vaccinated today. In Bengaluru we are jabbing 30,000 doses today. The second dose would be administered after 28 days. The drive to cover those above 60 years and with comorbidities would be launched from January 10," he said.

PM's action a model for the world

Prime Minister Modi has successfully handled the Covid challenge by leading from the front at a time when the world had no clue about ways and means to deal with Corona.His time to time effective measures from the public health perspective and handling of the economic slump has been a model for the entire world. PM's Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, especially financial assistance for health sector, directions for the states at various stages, making the people to involve in this fight, vaccination of 140cr people and coverage of 97% of the population under the vaccination programme has been a record, Bommai said.Ministers Dr. K Sudhakar, V Somanna and BA Basavaraj and senior officials were also present on the occasion.