Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party double engine government indulged in double loot says Rahul Gandhi
Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the double engine government of the BJP -- in Centre and Karnataka, have indulged in “double loot”.
Addressing a huge gathering, he said “the BJP government in Karnataka has broken the world record for corruption”.
“In Manipur, people are dying due to violence. In spite of that, the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister are behaving as if they are not bothered and concerned about the development. This is the result of the politics of hatred. We conducted Bharat Jodo Yatra against this ideology,” Rahul Gandhi said.
He claimed that “PM Modi has information on corruption in the state and even small children know about it”.
“Mr. Prime Minister, what is the share in the bribe of 40 per cent commission taken by either of the engines in the double engine governments?” the former Congress president questioned.
“PM Modi who gives a list of criticisms against him should first tell you what action he has initiated to stop corruption in the state. How many have been sent to jail in this regard?
“I asked a question about business tycoon Gautam Adani about his relation with you (PM Modi). They disqualified and sent me out of Lok Sabha for questioning corruption,” he said. The Congress leader further said that PM Modi has given a ‘gate pass’ to former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his roadshows.
“PM Modi will only worry about himself and look down on others. He must be knowing that Yediyurappa and Bommai are corrupt and trying to hide them from people.