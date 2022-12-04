Bengaluru: City police issue guidelines to app-based cab aggregators

Bengaluru: After a Rapido Taxi driver was allegedly engaged in a recent gang rape incident in Bengaluru, the city police commissioner directed app-based cab aggregators to get at least two photo IDs from each member of their employees.

City police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy requested in a meeting on Friday that app aggregators operating cab, bike, and courier services, as well as food delivery services, promote the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), among other security measures.

The guidelines suggested include verification of employees' backgrounds and collection of two or more photo identification documents (address proof).

Additionally, gathering documents relating to any used vehicles. Utilisation of Seva Sindhu Portal to check the background of the new recruits and utilisation of technology to confirm if the passengers have reached their destinations within the scheduled time are also thought of. Get feedback if the order was delivered/dropped on time.

Create Awareness about ERSS number 112 among drivers and citizens by using safety stickers. Deliver products at the exact delivery location provided by customers. Applications like Dunzo, Porter, and Flipkart must make sure that none of their partners or staff delivers prohibited substances. Make sure the company's attire isn't abused. Take the employees' identification cards and other corporate property when they quit. Appoint nodal officials to answer emergency calls around-the-clock. These officers will coordinate with both the police and the public during an emergency. Since the majority of delivery agents are caught breaking traffic laws, aggregators should organise traffic awareness programs in collaboration with the traffic police.