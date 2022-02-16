Bengaluru: Community participation key to win TB battle

Bengaluru: Even though the tuberculosis (TB) is completely cureable, lakhs of people are dying of the disease. So, the community participation is essential to ensure TB free India, said Dr Anil S, Deputy Director of Lady Willington State TB Training and Demonstration Centre, Bengaluru. Addressing a workshop on the purpose and the activities of 'TB free Karnataka campaign', at Naukarara Bhavana at BBMP building, Dr Anil said that the government of India is intended to become a TB free country by 2025 and hence, a campaign 'TB Solisi, Karnataka Gellisi' is being taken up in all the districts in the State.

TB can be diagnosed easily and curable completely. But, due to lack of proper information, more than four lakh people in the country and around 2,000- 3,000 people in Karnataka are dying of TB every year. There are stigmas associated with the TB even. Premier health centres in the country also failing to provide proper guidance or idea of TB to general public. So, media and the students are needed to help to ensure TB free India by 2025 by educating the society about TB, he said.

Early detection of TB and ensuring the community participation in creating awareness among the people is essential, he added.

Project Coordinator Dr Arundhathi Das, Nodal Officer of Bharath Scouts and Guides Dr Chellaiah, Journalism students from Acharya institute of Graduate studies, other concerned officials were present.