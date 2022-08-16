Bengaluru: Congress ready with road map, war room set up

Bengaluru: The Congress party in the state which has decided to give tough competition to the incumbent BJP in the state has launched itself into one of the biggest election preparation drives in the state.

The party unit has constituted a professional war room and campaign managers. The initial reports of the professionals in the field has been reviewed by the top leaders of the Congress on Tuesday under the watchful eyes of Randeep Singh Surjewala the national general secretary of the party. The party chiefs in the state have gone through the PPT presentation done by Sunil Kanugolu and former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil who resigned as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada and plunged into politics.

This in-depth study made by the professionals has given the party a road map and a blueprint for taking the party's 'commendable' levels of the revival of its positioning in state politics. 'We are in fact aiming at an outright win and we should be able to form the government with a comfortable majority, but there is a lot of groundwork to take up in the next few months', stated a source from the inner circle of the party.

According to the details available with The Hans India, the party has accepted a five-point election strategy which will drive the campaigns. The campaign managers have also been briefed about the issues taken up during the campaigns. It will be a target-directed campaign based on the hyper-local issues connected to regional and state-level issues and concerns.

The party in a departure from the old model of campaigning will focus on progressive thoughts, sending out positive vibes to the voters. It will not resort to political witch hunting, or rhetorics and will dispense with all nuances that will promote communal sentiments. This will percolate to the booth-level workers and to the candidates a source in the party told this correspondent. However, the party unit will take a call on who should campaign and where. The machinery put together for this purpose will also decide on the star campaigners.